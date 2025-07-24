RNC Chair Michael Whatley will run for Senate from North Carolina, sources tell CNN

By Eric Bradner, Dianne Gallagher, Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley is expected to run for the Senate in North Carolina, setting up a marquee race in next year’s midterms, two sources familiar with Whatley’s plans tell CNN.

He will enter the race with President Donald Trump’s backing, after Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, opted against running for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis.

A North Carolina Republican consultant who has worked to set up Whatley’s campaign told CNN on Thursday that a formal announcement is expected to come “in the next week to 10 days.” Politico first reported Whatley’s plans.

The president preemptively threw his support behind Whatley in a post on Truth Social Thursday night where he also endorsed RNC treasurer Joe Gruters to succeed him as the committee’s leader.

“Mike would make an unbelievable Senator from North Carolina,” Trump wrote. “He is fantastic at everything he does, and he was certainly great at the RNC where, in the Presidential Election, we won every Swing State, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a landslide! But I have a mission for my friends in North Carolina, and that is to get Michael Whatley to run for the U.S. Senate.”

The RNC chairman’s entry sets the stage for what’s likely to be one of the best-funded, highest-profile Senate races on the 2026 midterm calendar. Former Gov. Roy Cooper, a popular Democrat who was term-limited after eight years and left office at the end of 2024, also plans to announce a Senate run in the coming days, sources told CNN.

Lara Trump plans to remain in her in role as host of a weekly Fox News show and will also appear alongside Whatley at upcoming political events, a source said.

“I am deeply grateful for the encouragement and support I have received from the people of my home state whom I love so much,” she said in a post on X. “While I am not running in this election, my passion for Making America Great Again burns brightly, and I look forward to the future, wherever that leads.”

The clash in North Carolina comes as Democrats, who need to flip four Senate seats to claim the majority, look for opportunities to make races for Republican-held seats competitive on an unforgiving map in which North Carolina could be the only true toss-up.

Democrats’ Senate hopes of flipping GOP-held seats elsewhere could hinge on retirement and recruiting questions. In Maine, five-term Sen. Susan Collins has beaten back stiff Democratic challenges in the past. In Texas, Sen. John Cornyn faces a primary challenge from state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a scandal-plagued conservative firebrand who Democrats view as a much weaker general election candidate. In Iowa, Sen. Joni Ernst has not yet announced her reelection plans, though Republicans have several strong potential replacements if she opts out. In Ohio, Democrats hope former Sen. Sherrod Brown, who narrowly lost his seat in 2024, will attempt a comeback — this time challenging Republican Sen. Jon Husted.

Democrats must also defend Senate seats in several swing states, including Georgia, where Sen. Jon Ossoff is seeking reelection and open seats in Michigan and New Hampshire.

Whatley previously spent five years as chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party and the RNC’s general counsel. He took the helm of the national party in 2024 after Trump’s tensions with former RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Gruters, who Trump on Thursday said “will have my Complete and Total Endorsement” to succeed Whatley as chairman, was floated as a possibility for the leadership post in 2024 as well.

“I’m looking forward to advancing President Trump’s America First agenda as the next Chair of the RNC,” Gruters said in a statement to CNN. “He is the greatest President in our nation’s history, and I’m ready to serve, fight, and win for our party and our country.”

The Florida state senator is a longtime friend and ally of Trump, bucking the party line in the Sunshine State by backing Trump over Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Their relationship predates Trump’s time in office to when he was a celebrity developer still weighing a political future. In 2012, on the eve of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Gruters convinced Trump to headline a fundraiser for the nearby Sarasota GOP. Gruters, who was chairman of the local party at the time, named Trump the Statesman of the Year.

Trump had endorsed Gruters in his bid to become Florida’s chief financial officer, a cabinet-level position that is elected statewide. It’s unclear if Gruters will drop out of the race. DeSantis recently passed over Gruters and spurned Trump when he filled a vacancy at state CFO with state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia.

