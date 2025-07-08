Agriculture secretary says there will be ‘no amnesty’ for migrants, adults on Medicaid can replace them in workforce

By Casey Gannon and Molly Reinmann, CNN

(CNN) — Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said on Tuesday during a news conference that there will be “no amnesty” for migrants and mass deportations will continue to achieve a “100% American workforce.” Rollins cited the number of adults in the Medicaid program, saying there are plenty of workers available in America.

“When you think about it, there are 34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program. There are plenty of workers in America, but we just have to make sure we are not compromising today, especially in the context of everything we are thinking about right now,” Rollins said. “So, no amnesty under any circumstances, mass deportations continue, but in a strategic and intentional way, as we move our workforce towards more automation and towards a 100% American workforce.”

Rollins continued, saying that deportations must be strategic, so the country’s food supply is not compromised.

“At the end of the day, the promise to America to ensure that we have a 100% American workforce stands, but we must be strategic in how we are implementing the mass deportations so as not to compromise our food supply. Ultimately, the answer on this is automation, also some reform within the current governing structure,” Rollins said.

USDA has not responded to CNN’s follow-up questions.

Rollins hosted the news conference at USDA on Tuesday to announce the rollout of the National Farm Security Action Plan. She emphasized that President Donald Trump has also said that there will be no amnesty for migrants.

“The president has been unequivocal that there will be no amnesty, and that’s very, very important. I and the rest of our cabinet certainly support that, effectuate that and make sure that happens every single day,” Rollins said.

Several Cabinet members and government officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, joined Rollins for the announcement.

