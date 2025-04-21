Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s bag, including $3,000 in cash, is stolen from DC restaurant

By Josh Campbell and Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem fell victim to a thief while eating dinner at a downtown Washington, DC, restaurant Sunday night, two sources familiar with the incident, including a law enforcement source, told CNN.

The Secret Service, which provides security for Noem, reviewed security camera footage at the restaurant and saw an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and leave the restaurant.

The thief got away with Noem’s driver’s license, medication, apartment keys, passport, DHS access badge, makeup bag, blank checks, and about $3,000 in cash, the law enforcement source said.

The Secret Service has launched an investigation to trace any use of Noem’s financial instruments, the person said.

