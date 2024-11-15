Trump picks top campaign spokesman Steven Cheung to be his White House communications director

By Kit Maher and Michael Williams, CNN

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump has named Steven Cheung as his White House communications director, promoting the campaign spokesman to one of the top communications roles in the White House.

Cheung has been named as assistant to the president and director of communications. During Trump’s first term, Cheung served as director of strategic response.

As a part of the same batch of appointments, the transition announced Trump ally Sergio Gor will also serve as assistant to the president, as well as the director of presidential personnel. CNN previously reported that Gor was tapped for the director of presidential personnel position.

“Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024,” Trump said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have them join my White House as we, Make America Great Again!”

The position of White House communications director is separate from the role as White House press secretary, though people have served both roles simultaneously in the past. Trump has not yet announced a press secretary.

Cheung has been long known as a pugilistic defender of Trump, but his role has primarily been behind the cameras. He is active on social media, though, where he remains a vociferous defender of his boss.

He assumes a position that saw unusual turnover during Trump’s first term. During that term, six different people held that title under seven different stints. None lasted more than a year.

Anthony Scaramucci infamously lasted in the post for only 11 days under Trump’s first term. Both he and another White House communications director, Stephanie Grisham, have since broken from their former boss.

Prior to working on Trump’s first campaign, Cheung was a spokesman for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The ties between the UFC and president-elect are strong; Trump frequently sits ringside at UFC fights, and UFC President and CEO Dana White is a longtime friend of Trump’s who spoke at the Republican National Convention this summer.

Cheung handled Trump’s communications during several newsworthy incidents during the campaign, including the aftermath of an alleged incident at Arlington National Cemetery, where an apparent confrontation between a cemetery worker and members of Trump’s campaign drew a rebuke from the Army. Cheung promised to release video showing that confrontation, but never did.

