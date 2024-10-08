By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department announced charges Tuesday against an Afghan national who was allegedly plotting a terrorist attack in support of ISIS on Election Day in the United States.

The FBI arrested 27-year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi in Oklahoma on Monday after he purchased rifles and ammunition from an undercover law enforcement officer. He is facing several charges, including conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

Partnering with an unnamed juvenile, Tawhedi planned to liquidate his assets, repatriate his family to Afghanistan, purchase assault rifles and “stage a violent attack” in the US, court documents say. The juvenile has also been arrested, according to court documents.

The indictment comes as the Justice Department has publicly – and repeatedly – said its focus is on protecting the November presidential election from foreign threats. Tawhedi’s alleged plot, which prosecutors say was aimed at targeting “large gatherings of people,” was foiled less than a month before voters head to the polls.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray lauded federal law enforcement for disrupting the plot. Garland said the Justice Department will continue to “identify, investigate, and prosecute the individuals who seek to terrorize the American people.”

According to prosecutors, Tawhedi entered the United States in September 2021 and is currently on parole status pending the adjudication of his immigration proceedings. He lives in Oklahoma City with his wife and child.

Over the summer, Tawhedi allegedly searched online for “How to access Washington dc cameras,” “which US state does not require relations to get a firearm,” and “Which US States Have Passed Permitless Carry Gun Laws.” Tawhedi also visited the web cams for the White House and the Washington Monument in July.

Tawhedi began talking to a known ISIS recruiter on the messaging platform Telegram in August, according to court documents. Messages recovered by the FBI and highlighted in court documents show Tawhedi and the recruiter allegedly discussing firearms, and Tawhedi asked if someone would be able to “guide” his family “in the near future.”

“Brother, our house was sold today. We’ll receive money by the 15th of October, next month,” read one message from Tawhedi that was included in court documents. “After that we will begin our duty, God willing, with the help of God, we will get ready for the election day.”

The Justice Department pointed to ISIS propaganda found on Tawhedi’s phone and donations he made to charities known to funnel money to the terrorist organization. They also cited a video found on the phone that prosecutors say showed the 27-year-old telling his child about the rewards a martyr receives in the afterlife.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.