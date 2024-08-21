Tim Walz prepares to introduce himself, helped by football players, students and Amy Klobuchar



(CNN) — Former football players coached by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be on hand as his name is entered into nomination on Wednesday, as the vice presidential nominee assumes the biggest stage of his political career.

The former players from Mankato West High School, where Walz once coached, will join Ben Ingman, a former student, as he submits Walz’s name for nomination.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar will also participate in the event, as will the team’s head coach.

The programming Wednesday will amount to many Americans’ first glimpse of the vice presidential nominee. Walz will seek to introduce himself to American voters by highlighting values instilled from his Nebraska upbringing, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

In his speech, Walz plans to draw a line from his early years in the Sandhills of Nebraska to his work as a teacher, football coach, member of Congress and governor, campaign aides said.

He’ll also say those roots helped shape his service in the National Guard, which has emerged as a point of controversy.

Walz will seek to connect that all to Harris’ plans for working families and call on the crowd to help get her elected.

Videos will also play throughout the convention, highlighting his service as a National Guardsman and teacher.

