Johnson and Jeffries announce members to serve on bipartisan task force to investigate Trump assassination attempt

(CNN) — House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday announced the members of Congress who will serve on a newly created bipartisan task force that will investigate the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The House task force will be made up of seven Republicans and six Democrats and will have subpoena authority.

The Republican members will be Chairman Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, Mark Green of Tennessee, David Joyce of Ohio, Laurel Lee of Florida, Michael Waltz of Florida, Clay Higgins of Louisiana and Pat Fallon of Texas.

Kelly’s hometown is Butler, Pennsylvania, where the assassination attempt took place. The congressman was also the author of the resolution to establish the bipartisan task force.

The Democratic members will be Ranking Member Jason Crow of Colorado, Lou Correa of California, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Glenn Ivey of Maryland and Jared Moskowitz of Florida.

Crow is a member of the House Intelligence and House Foreign Affairs committees and served as a manager during Trump’s first impeachment trial.

The House voted last week to create the bipartisan task force. It will issue a final report on its findings no later than December 13, 2024, “including any recommendations for legislative reforms necessary to prevent future security lapses,” according to the text of the resolution the House passed.

Lawmakers have sought answers and accountability after the 2024 Republican presidential candidate was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania this month. The resolution to establish the task force was approved in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 416 to 0.

The task force will also be empowered to issue interim reports “it deems necessary.” In addition to having subpoena power, the task force can take depositions, according to the resolution.

