Trump-appointed judge in Alaska resigns after investigation finds he had ‘inappropriately sexualized relationship’

By Zachary Cohen and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — A US district court judge in Alaska who was appointed by former President Donald Trump abruptly announced his resignation from the federal bench last week, days before an investigation that found he engaged in an “inappropriately sexualized relationship” with one of his law clerks was released publicly.

Judge Joshua Kindred, who was confirmed by the US Senate in 2020, notified President Joe Biden late last week that he would resign effective July 8 but did not provide a reason for his departure, according to a copy of his brief resignation letter posted online by the court.

Kindred’s July 5 letter was only two sentences long. He did not address the allegations in his letter.

On Monday, the same day Kindred’s resignation took effect, the Judicial Council of the Ninth Circuit revealed the findings of an investigation into allegations of misconduct against the judge.

“In its Order and Certification, the Judicial Council concluded, among other things, that Judge Kindred engaged in misconduct by creating a hostile work environment for his law clerks and by having an inappropriately sexualized relationship with one of his law clerks both during her clerkship and after she became an Assistant United States Attorney,” the Judicial Council’s press release says.

“The former law clerk did not appear on any case before Judge Kindred while she was employed as an Assistant United States Attorney,” it adds.

CNN has reached out to the US District Court for Alaska, Kindred’s clerk and the White House for comment.

‘Demonstrably egregious’

According to the complaint, Kindred treated his law clerks “in a demonstrably egregious and hostile manner.”

The report cites witness accounts and hundreds of pages of text messages detailing inappropriate and vulgar comments Kindred made to his law clerks.

Specifically, the report alleges that Kindred “discussed his past dating life, his romantic preferences, his sex life, the law clerks’ boyfriends and dating lives, his divorce, his interest in and communications with potential romantic or sexual partners, and his disparaging opinions of his colleagues.”

Kindred also made disparaging comments about public and political figures, the report says, citing several specific examples.

“In the few instances where clerks came to Judge Kindred to discuss his inappropriate behavior, they were belittled or ostracized, and, in one instance, a clerk left the clerkship,” the report adds.

Rare federal judge resignation

As punishment, the council requested that Kindred voluntarily resign, which he did. The council also certified the matter to the Judicial Conference of the United States to consider impeachment, according to the release.

“The Judiciary is entrusted to self-govern and, in doing so, must hold its federal judges to the highest standards of integrity and impartiality. We take judicial misconduct complaints seriously,” Chief Circuit Judge Mary H. Murguia, who appointed the special committee that investigated Kindred, said in a statement.

“When allegations arise, the Judiciary conducts a fair and thorough investigation that focuses on promoting a civil and respectful workplace, free of discrimination and harassment, and maintaining the integrity of the Judiciary,” she said.

Kindred’s sudden resignation from judicial service is unusual.

Federal judges are appointed for life. Of the 27 vacancies listed on the federal judiciary’ website, Kindred’s is the only opening to come as the result of a resignation — as all the other judges were either elevated, retired or are assuming senior status.

