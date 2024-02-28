Trump must come up with the full bond amount to cover the $454 million civil fraud trial judgment, appeals court judge rules

By Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump must come up with the full bond amount to cover the $454 million verdict in the civil fraud trial, an appeals court judge ruled Wednesday.

The judge, however, lifted a ban on Trump’s ability to obtain loans from a New York bank, which could allow him to obtain the necessary funds.

The court also denied Trump’s request to delay his obligation to post $454 million until his appeal of the civil fraud verdict is over.

Trump’s attorneys had offered to post a $100 million bond, about one-fourth owed, to go toward the judgment, saying they can’t access the capital market to raise money because of the ban on obtaining loans.

“The judgment order unprecedented and punitive disgorgement of nearly $460 million and overbroad permanent injunctive relief against Appellants in the absence of legal authority or factual support,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in a filing earlier Wednesday.

The New York attorney general’s office opposes the offer, saying they want the full amount posted. They said in court papers Trump is not barred from obtaining a bond from an insurer. But one of Trump’s lawyers said bonds require cash and that’s the issue.

Trump has less than 30 days to post the money to prevent the New York attorney general’s office from taking steps to execute the judgment, including potentially move to seize properties. It is not yet clear how he plans to cover the payment.

“The urgency of this application is evident in light of the punitive and exorbitant disgorgement awarded against Appellants, the impact of the injunctive relief upon lawful businesses, the uncertainty created by the vague and overbroad directives Supreme Court issued, and the Attorney General’s public threats that she will seize Appellants’ real property forth with to satisfy the Judgment,” Trump’s lawyers said in the filing.

In addition to the money, Judge Arthur Engoron also banned Trump from serving as an officer of a New York business for three years and imposed a two-year ban against Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, casting doubt over who would run the Trump Organization. The company currently does not have a chief financial officer or controller.

The judge also ordered that an independent monitor, who has been in place at the Trump Organization since 2022, continue in the position for an additional three years. He also said the real estate company needed to install an independent compliance director.

In a letter, the New York attorney general argued that here is no basis to grant the stay because Trump can automatically stay the judgment by securing an appeal bond. Trump’s legal team also has not notified the AG or the court of any effort to obtain a bond, according to the attorney general.

If Trump doesn’t post a bond or pay the judgment, the letter says, the AG will be “forced to expend substantial resources to execute the judgment on defendants’ real property and other assets.”

Noting Trump’s outstanding $83.3 million judgment in his separate case with writer E Jean Carroll in federal court, lawyers for the state say they’re concerned about collecting the nearly $460 million judgment in this case.

They also say Trump hasn’t proved he has the liquid funding to cover the judgment.

