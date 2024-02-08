Senate to hold vote to begin debate on spending bill amid fight for foreign aid

By Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett, CNN

The Senate will hold a procedural vote Thursday to begin debate on a security spending package with aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, after a previous effort that included border security measures failed earlier this week.

The measure will require 60 votes to advance, two leadership aides tell CNN, and Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, a member of leadership, predicted the votes will be there.

“We will know a lot more at noon, but what I am hearing is that the cloture vote will probably be successful,” Cornyn said. “Then we will be on a timeline that could take us to next Tuesday.”

All senators need to agree to a timing agreement in order to swiftly pass legislation out of the chamber, and opposition to foreign aid from key senators is likely to slow down the process. Since Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has long opposed foreign aid, said he will not agree to speed up this process, it will be a laborious path for the Senate to finally pass the bill.

Once the legislation eventually advances out of the Senate, it would next go to the House, where it’s unclear when or whether Speaker Mike Johnson would hold a vote on it.

Senators were supposed to be on recess next week.

