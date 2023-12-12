Sununu poised to endorse Haley, hoping to slow Trump’s march to nomination

By Jeff Zeleny, Alison Main, Ebony Davis and Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is poised to endorse Nikki Haley at a rally Tuesday night in Manchester, two people familiar with his intentions said, the latest step in his long-running effort to slow Donald Trump’s march to the Republican presidential nomination.

Sununu, who once considered a presidential bid of his own, is scheduled to appear with the former South Carolina governor at the first night of a three-day campaign swing in New Hampshire. He has appeared with nearly all of the Republican candidates in recent months, sizing up their chances, but decided in recent days to back Haley and aggressively campaign on her behalf until the New Hampshire primary on January 23.

“He’s all in,” a Republican close to Sununu told CNN.

WMUR was first to report the Sununu endorsement.

Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are locked in a bitter battle to emerge as the leading Republican alternative to Trump. The rivals now have dueling endorsements from the respective governors of Iowa and New Hampshire, which kick off the Republican nominating contest in January.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed DeSantis in November and has campaigned extensively with him. She was reelected in 2022 and is among one of the most popular Republican officials in the state, but it remains an open question whether her support will move the needle for the Florida governor.

Long before their respective endorsements, Reynolds and Sununu were at odds with Trump. The former president is scheduled to campaign Wednesday in Iowa and on Saturday in New Hampshire, both states in which he is the dominating frontrunner.

Sununu made clear in recent weeks he had narrowed his choice for backing an anti-Trump challenger was between Haley, DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Haley has often been vocal about wanting the support from the New Hampshire governor, adding his endorsement will largely impact her campaign.

“It would be big. I mean, it would be big. There’s no mistaking that Chris is a popular governor, not just in the state. He’s popular around the country,” Haley said during a November interview with radio host Jack Heath.

“The idea that if we could get his endorsement, it would mean a lot. But, you know, we’ll wait and see. He’s taking his time on this one and we’re going to hold out,” she added.

Sununu campaigned with Haley last month, accompanying her during two town halls in Londonderry and Nashua. Haley didn’t shy away from asking for his support in her race for the White House.

“Are you ready to endorse me yet?” Haley asked Sununu.

“Getting closer every day,” Sununu replied with a smile.

Setback for DeSantis

The endorsement is the latest setback for DeSantis in New Hampshire, where his support has fallen from its spring highs, and it creates new headwinds for the Florida governor’s hopes of a turnaround there. He had aggressively courted Sununu’s support in hopes he could go 2-for-2 in earning the endorsement of early nominating state leaders.

“What happens in New Hampshire will be significantly impacted by the outcome in Iowa, where the true Trump alternative will emerge,” spokesman Andrew Romeo said. “And when Ron DeSantis comes out in that position he will be joined by over 60 New Hampshire state legislators who stand ready to take the fight to the establishment and their candidates of yesteryear to return power to grassroots conservatives.”

DeSantis and Sununu have not always seen eye to eye on leadership style and approach to governing. When Republican governors huddled in Central Florida to lick their wounds after the disappointing 2022 midterms, Sununu warned his party against what he called “big government Republicans” who force conservatism on businesses – a clear swipe at DeSantis on his home turf.

Sununu appeared equally bothered by the pugnacious streak among Republican leaders and embodied by DeSantis, telling the room, “You don’t inspire anyone by wagging your finger and telling them how wrong they are.”

In February, the two also sparred over DeSantis’ heavy-handed approach to punishing Disney for siding against his crackdown of LGBTQ topics in the classroom. Sununu said DeSantis’ actions defied free-market conservativism and set “the worst precedent in the world,” an opinion that DeSantis called “insane.”

But by the time DeSantis launched his White House bid, he had adopted a more conciliary tone toward the popular Granite State governor, lauding Sununu’s leadership during his visits there and when speaking to local media. The two campaigned together a handful of times in recent months and set out to demonstrate a genuine comradery.

Sununu, though, never bought into DeSantis’ pitch that the GOP race was a two-man battle between the Florida governor and Trump.

“I think the race is actually wide open,” Sununu said in late October with DeSantis standing nearby.

Christie courted Sununu

Though Christie has often questioned the power of endorsements throughout his presidential campaign, he had been courting Sununu, his friend of more than a decade and a Republican he believes aligns with him in his dedication to take on Trump.

The pair last appeared on the campaign trail together on November 20 at a town hall in Nashua, where Sununu noted Christie’s dedicated efforts to campaign in the Granite State and praised him for “pounding more pavement and wearing through more soles of shoes in the 603 than anybody else.”

Christie told CNN’s David Chalian last week, “I would love to have Chris’s help and endorsement in the primary,” but also downplayed the impact of an endorsement on the race.

Reflecting on his endorsements of Mitt Romney in 2012 and Trump in 2016, he said he’s “dubious about what the real impact of an endorsement is.”

“So I would like to have it more because of my philosophical and personal grievance that I have with governors who do that for what I think it would practically bring to the race,” he explained.

Christie has rejected pressure to exit the race and consolidate support behind Haley, telling CNN’s Omar Jimenez last week “I’m not going anywhere.” He has made clear there is no alliance forming between the pair.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

