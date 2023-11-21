Iowa evangelical leader expected to endorse DeSantis’ presidential bid

By Kit Maher and Jessica Dean, CNN

(CNN) — Bob Vander Plaats, a key evangelical leader in Iowa, is expected to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

Vander Plaats, the CEO and President of The Family Leader, has clashed with former President Donald Trump and heaped praise on DeSantis.

“We’re hopeful that we’re able to secure that endorsement,” DeSantis told reporters Tuesday during a campaign stop in New Hampshire. “We have a good relationship. And I think that Bob has been somebody that’s been very vocal about Donald Trump is not going to be the way forward.”

The Florida governor appeared with Vander Plaats at a Thanksgiving forum hosted by The Family Leader last week alongside GOP rivals Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The expected backing from Vander Plaats comes after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed DeSantis as the Florida governor has focused his campaign’s strategy on Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Vander Plaats is scheduled to appear on Fox News on Tuesday evening.

News Nation was first to report the news of the expected endorsement.

CNN has reached out to the DeSantis campaign and Vander Plaats for comment.

