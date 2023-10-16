Skip to Content
Biden postpones Colorado trip for national security meetings

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House on October 1
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House on October 1
By Donald Judd, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden is scrapping a trip to Colorado for “national security meetings,” the White House said Monday.

Discussions are underway for a possible Biden visit to the Middle East after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an invitation to Biden, though the White House said Sunday it has no new travel plans to announce at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

