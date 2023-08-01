Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71

<i>Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com/USA Today Network</i><br/>Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver waves at the New Jersey Statehouse on Tuesday
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com/USA Today Network
Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver waves at the New Jersey Statehouse on Tuesday
By
New
Published 10:54 AM

By Karl de Vries, CNN

Washington (CNN) — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has died, her family said. She was 71.

“She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero,” the Oliver family said in a statement on Tuesday. “Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community.”

On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said Oliver was receiving medical care and was unable to serve as acting governor while he was on vacation. New Jersey State Senate President Nicholas Scutari assumed the duties of acting governor as of Monday morning, Murphy’s office said.

Murphy said he and his family are “incredibly saddened and distraught” to learn of Oliver’s passing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content