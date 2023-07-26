Judge who oversaw Biden court hearing was appointed by Trump and backed by Democrats

By Tierney Sneed, Marshall Cohen and Jack Forrest, CNN

(CNN) — The federal judge who oversaw a dramatic day in court that ended with Hunter Biden’s plea deal being placed on hold is a Donald Trump appointee who was confirmed with Democratic support in 2018.

District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was set to decide whether to accept a proposed plea agreement that Biden reached with prosecutors, said Wednesday she had “concerns” about seemingly linking Biden’s tax plea agreement to resolving a felony gun charge. During the proceedings, prosecutors confirmed that the investigation into Biden was ongoing.

“I cannot accept the plea agreement today,” Noreika said.

The parties agreed on a new deal that would not have shielded Biden from potential future charges. But Noreika wasn’t satisfied, pointing specifically to how the gun deal was structured.

“What if it is unconstitutional?” she asked. “I’m trying to exercise due deliverance and consideration to make sure we don’t make a misstep.”

With the judge deferring on accepting the agreement, Biden entered a not guilty plea.

Noreika, a former patent lawyer in Delaware, had the support of both Democratic senators from Delaware when she was nominated by Trump. Under the Senate’s so-called blue slip tradition, nominees for district court seats must have the support of the home state senators to move forward.

She was confirmed by the Senate by voice vote in August 2018.

The Justice Department announced last month that Biden would plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal then to resolve a felony gun charge.

As part of the plea agreement, the Justice Department had agreed to recommend a sentence of probation for the two counts of failing to pay taxes in a timely matter.

Campaign donations

Federal records indicate that Noreika has donated more than $15,000 to political candidates dating back to 1999. Her political spending has gone to both parties.

On the presidential level, she gave $1,000 to then-New York Sen. Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign for the Democratic nomination. She later donated $2,300 to the eventual 2008 Republican nominee, then-Arizona Sen. John McCain. She donated to the subsequent GOP nominee as well, giving $2,500 to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign in 2012.

Noreika also financially supported Sen. Tom Cotton, a conservative Republican from Arkansas, during his campaign in 2014, when he unseated an incumbent Democratic senator. And she donated $1,000 to Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Rick Santorum in 2005.

She also donated $1,000 in 2009 to the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, the DSCC.

This story has been updated with additional details.

