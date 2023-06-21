Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Man who used stun gun to attack Michael Fanone on January 6 sentenced to over 12 years in prison

<i>POOL</i><br/>Then-Washington
POOL
Then-Washington
By
Published 11:16 AM

By Holmes Lybrand

(CNN) — Daniel Rodriguez, the man who attacked then-Washington, DC, police officer Michael Fanone with an electroshock weapon in the neck during the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 and a half years in prison.

Rodriguez, 40, had pleaded guilty to four counts in February, including conspiracy, assault with a dangerous weapon and obstruction of an official proceeding.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content