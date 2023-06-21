Man who used stun gun to attack Michael Fanone on January 6 sentenced to over 12 years in prison

By Holmes Lybrand

(CNN) — Daniel Rodriguez, the man who attacked then-Washington, DC, police officer Michael Fanone with an electroshock weapon in the neck during the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 and a half years in prison.

Rodriguez, 40, had pleaded guilty to four counts in February, including conspiracy, assault with a dangerous weapon and obstruction of an official proceeding.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

