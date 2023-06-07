Mayorkas and Wray to testify separately in front of House Judiciary panel next month

By Annie Grayer, Alayna Treene and Sara Murray, CNN

(CNN) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray will each testify before the House Judiciary Committee in separate hearings next month, a source familiar with the plans told CNN.

Wray is expected to testify in mid-July, and Mayorkas is expected to testify the last week of July.

Mayorkas and Wray have testified to other Republican-led panels in this Congress, but these hearings will put them in front of some of their fiercest critics and some of former President Donald Trump’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill.

Politico was first to report the pair of hearings.

The hearings come as the House Oversight Committee is heading towards holding Wray in contempt of Congress, and the House GOP conference is considering impeaching Mayorkas over his handling of the US border with Mexico.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.