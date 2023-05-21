Biden says Republican negotiators ‘have to move’ on debt ceiling amid stalled talks

By Kevin Liptak and Betsy Klein, CNN

Hiroshima, Japan (CNN) — President Joe Biden on Sunday called on congressional Republicans to move toward a deal to raise the US borrowing limit and criticized GOP negotiators’ latest proposals as “extreme,” as talks stalled to avoid a historic default as soon as next month.

“Much of what they’ve already proposed is simply, quite frankly, unacceptable,” Biden said at a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, where he’s been attending the Group of 7 summit. “It’s time for Republicans to accept that there’s no bipartisan deal to be made solely, solely on their partisan terms. … They have to move, as well.”

Republicans have been seeking spending cuts in the federal budget in exchange for their support to raise the nation’s borrowing limit. On Sunday, Biden acknowledged “significant” disagreement with Republicans in some areas, insisting that while he’s willing to cut spending, tax “revenue is not off the table” as part of the deal.

“Part of what I’ve been arguing from the beginning is the need to consider the tax structure as well as, as well as, cutting spending,” Biden said. “I’m willing to cut spending and I proposed cuts in spending of over a trillion dollars. But, I believe we have to also look at the tax revenues.”

The US President has asked to speak with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy once his meetings conclude in Japan, in hopes of helping to putting negotiations – which have appeared mostly stalled since Friday – back on track.

“My guess is he’s going to want to deal directly with me in making sure that we’re all on the same page,” Biden at his news conference said of his planned phone call with McCarthy.

On Saturday afternoon, McCarthy said negotiators wouldn’t be able to resume talks with the administration until Biden was back in Washington.

“Unfortunately, the White House moved backwards,” the California Republican said. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to move forward until the President can get back.”

Biden has been traveling overseas to attend the Group of 7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, since leaving Washington on Wednesday. Biden is slated to fly back to DC on Sunday, a shortened version of his trip that originally had stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea before Biden cut the final legs amid debt ceiling talks.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the US could default on its debts as soon as June 1.

Biden asked his team to coordinate with the speaker to arrange the conversation on Sunday morning Eastern Time, which would be the two men’s first conversation since debt talks appeared to stall amid disputes over spending limits.

Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota confirmed on Saturday that the White House made an offer this morning seeking to cap future spending at current levels, which Johnson called “unreasonable.”

Johnson, a McCarthy ally and chair of the centrist Main Street Caucus, is one of several key players who has been getting briefed by Republican negotiators on the talks.

“Negotiations did not go well today,” Johnson said. “The paper that the White House provided was a major step backward. And it undermined all the progress that was made Wednesday and Thursday. … It has endangered negotiations.”

Johnson warned, “We are at real risk of default.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement Saturday evening railing against the latest debt ceiling proposal from Republican negotiators, calling it a “big step back” as she repeatedly castigated “extreme partisan demands.”

“Last night in DC, the Speaker’s team put on the table an offer that was a big step back and contained a set of extreme partisan demands that could never pass both Houses of Congress,” Jean-Pierre said.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

