Supreme Court to consider when lawmakers out of the majority can sue for executive branch records in Trump hotel dispute

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court granted a request from the Biden administration to review a federal appeals court decision that allows for a handful of members of Congress to sue a government agency for records related to a Washington, DC, hotel once partly owned by former President Donald Trump — even if they don’t have enough votes to issue a subpoena.

The case raises questions about when members of Congress — and not a full committee — have the legal right to sue an executive agency for documents under a specific federal law, Section 2954.

Often referred to as the “seven-member rule,” it authorizes seven or more members (less than a majority) of House or Senate oversight committees to request and to receive information from government agencies.

The question before the Supreme Court is whether the members have the legal right or “standing” to sue for non-compliance under the law. A federal appeals court held that they did.

The law is distinct from Congress’ institutional authority to request or subpoena documents and witnesses, which requires formal authorization from Congress or a committee.

The case will be heard next fall.

This story was breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.