Susan Rice to step down from role as domestic policy adviser

White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice will leave her administration post next month, an official tells CNN, marking one of the Biden administration’s highest-profile departures as the president’s domestic agenda stalls in a divided Congress.

Rice’s final day will be May 26, the official said. NBC News first reported her upcoming departure.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that a replacement for Rice has not been settled upon but Neera Tanden, the current staff secretary, is being considered for the job.

Biden offered effusive praise for Rice in a statement Monday, writing there “is no one more capable, and more determined to get important things done for the American people than Susan Rice.”

“As the only person to serve as both National Security Advisor and Domestic Policy Advisor, Susan’s record of public service makes history,” Biden said. “But what sets her apart as a leader and colleague is the seriousness with which she takes her role and the urgency and tenacity she brings, her bias towards action and results, and the integrity, humility and humor with which she does this work. I thank Susan for her service, her counsel and her friendship. I will miss her.”

In a tweet Monday, Rice said she was “deeply grateful” to Biden for the opportunity.

“I love the team @DPC and in the @WhiteHouse,” she wrote. “There are no more dedicated public servants. I am so proud of all we have been able to accomplish together for the American people.”

Rice joined the administration as a veteran foreign policy official, previously serving as ambassador to the United Nations and as national security advisor under former President Barack Obama

As domestic policy adviser, Rice oversaw a broad portfolio, leading administration efforts to lower drug prices, curb gun violence, protect trans youth and craft a response to the repeal of Title 42, a Trump-era pandemic immigration restriction.

Rice was also considered as a possible running mate for Biden’s campaign in 2020 and for secretary of state but ultimately was named domestic policy adviser, sparing her what many feared would be a bruising Senate confirmation hearing.

Republicans would’ve likely used the opportunity to seize on the US response to the 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya, that led to the deaths of four Americans. She was also the target of attacks from Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, that she led the charge in “unmasking” — revealing the identities of Americans who were communicating with foreign officials under surveillance by the US intelligence community — senior Trump campaign officials.

