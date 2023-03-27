Proud Boy testifies that talk of ‘stacking bodies’ was locker-room banter

By Holmes Lybrand

Proud Boys member Fernando Alonso, who was with members of the group in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021, testified on Monday that text messages about “stacking bodies” on the White House lawn were akin to locker-room banter and that members of the group were simply “knuckleheads.”

During his testimony in the trial against five members of the Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy for their alleged actions around the US Capitol attack, Alonso testified that the idea Proud Boys wanted to take over the government was “offensive.”

But then prosecutors pressed him about text messages he sent weeks earlier.

In one message, an individual named Al messaged Alonso on December 24, 2020, asking: “When do we start stacking bodies on the White House Lawn?”

“Jan 7th,” Alonso wrote back, according to evidence presented at the trial.

Al responded: “The RINOs first, make the Democrats watch…”

Alonso answered: “yes.”

When asked about the message, Alonso testified it was all “‘locker room talk,’ if you will.”

The Proud Boy also testified that defendant Enrique Tarrio — chairman of the group — never wanted violence. Alonso said the idea that they wanted to overtake the government “is insulting” and “ridiculous.”

The five defendants — Tarrio, Zachary Rehl, Ethan Nordean, Dominic Pezzola and Joseph Biggs — have pleaded not guilty.

Alonso said that, around the time of January 6, Proud Boys were irritated by police who, in his view, didn’t do enough to stop violence perpetrated by the left-wing group Antifa, calling them “coptifa.”

“Antifa did a lot of things, and I don’t see any trials for them,” he said.

Alonso testified that on January 6, he followed Proud Boys leaders around the Capitol but said he never went inside. Alonso has not been charged in connection with his actions on January 6.

“I wasn’t going to go in when there’s armed police pointing guns at us,” Alonso said, adding that it “was pretty extreme” to go inside.

