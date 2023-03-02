Biden tells Democratic senators he won’t veto effort to rescind DC crime law

By Ted Barrett, CNN

President Joe Biden told Democratic senators Thursday that he won’t veto Republican legislation to rescind a Washington, DC, crime law, West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin told reporters.

The Senate has yet to vote on the measure, but it passed last month in the Republican-controlled House with the backing of 31 Democrats. Manchin said earlier this week that he would back the effort to rescind the DC law, which critics have described as soft on crime.

Biden made the announcement at a closed door meeting of Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill.

A vote to rescind is expected next week in the Senate.

