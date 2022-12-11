Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 8:50 AM

US kills two ISIS officials in helicopter raid in eastern Syria, US Central Command says

<i>Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock</i><br/>The US killed two ISIS officials in a helicopter raid early Sunday morning in eastern Syria
Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock
Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock
The US killed two ISIS officials in a helicopter raid early Sunday morning in eastern Syria

By Oren Liebermann and Barbara Starr, CNN

The US killed two ISIS officials in a helicopter raid early Sunday morning in eastern Syria, US Central Command said in a statement.

The raid was a unilateral US operation with “extensive planning,” CENTCOM said, and the initial assessment was that no civilians were killed or injured.

One of the officials killed was “Anas,” a regional ISIS leader who was involved in planning operations in eastern Syria.

“The death of these ISIS officials will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks in the Middle East,” said Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino.

The US insisted it was committed to the campaign to defeat ISIS “in partnership with local forces,” even as recent Turkish operations in northern Syria targeting Kurdish forces have put US personnel at risk and have threatened to destabilize the situation in Syria.

Two weeks ago, the US welcomed news of the death of ISIS leader Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al- Qurayshi. He was not killed in a US operation, unlike the previous leader, Hajji Abdullah, who was killed in a US raid in February.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content