January 6 committee member says entirety of panel’s work will be released in coming weeks

By Zachary Cohen, CNN

A Democratic member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot told CNN on Thursday that the panel’s work will be released in its entirety later this month so Republicans cannot cherry-pick evidence when they take over the majority.

“(Republicans have) been pretty clear they’d like to undermine the work we’ve done but we’re going to prevent that. We are going to release all the information we’ve collected so it cannot be selectively edited and spun,” California Rep. Zoe Lofgren told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “CNN This Morning.”

Pressed on whether that means the committee will release everything, Lofgren said, “that’s correct” and affirmed that the panel’s final report will be released this month.

Republicans are set to take over the House in January and are certain to dissolve the committee, and its members have signaled in recent weeks that their work is nearing a close. Earlier this week, chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said members are “close to putting pens down.”

Lofgren also confirmed to CNN that the panel will consider whether to issue criminal referrals when members meet on Friday and will discuss what to do about GOP lawmakers who defied their subpoenas.

Lofgren would not say specifically whether she believes the committee will ultimately issue a criminal referral for former President Donald Trump or others but made clear that “anything we send to (the Justice Department) as a recommendation needs to be tethered to the facts we found.”

“We want to make sure we are on firm ground if referrals are made,” Lofgren added.

