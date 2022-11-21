Skip to Content
US Capitol Police assistant chief who oversaw intelligence operations for the department will retire

By Whitney Wild, CNN

US Capitol Police Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman, who oversaw the department’s operations in the days leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, is retiring from the agency, according to an internal announcement shared with CNN.

Her last day with US Capitol Police will be February 1, 2023.

Pittman served as the assistant chief of Protective and Intelligence Operations for Capitol Police from 2019 through mid-January of 2021. She rose to acting chief after former Chief Steven Sund abruptly left the department in the days after the January 6 insurrection.

Despite major criticisms of intelligence breakdowns leading up to January 6, Pittman returned to that role — which oversees the physical security of the US Capitol and the intelligence operations — shortly after current Chief Tom Manger was placed in the top spot.

She most recently served as acting chief administrative officer.

Her career with the department began in September 2001.

