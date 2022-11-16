Senate Republicans set to hold leadership elections amid party divisions over midterm results

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Senate Republicans are set to meet Wednesday morning for their leadership elections, which are coming at a tense time for lawmakers as they face the reality of an underwhelming performance in the 2022 midterms and divisions in the party on how to respond to it.

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell is set to face his first opposition for the position of Senate GOP leader in 15 years, from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

After a tense meeting Tuesday that lasted several hours — the first in-person meeting for the Republican conference since the midterms — Scott told reporters he planned to challenge McConnell for the top job.

“I’m running for leader,” the Florida Republican told reporters. “I’m not satisfied with the status quo and so I think we ought to have an option.”

He added: “I still think we ought to delay the election.”

Throughout this year, Scott and McConnell have had a long-simmering conflict over messaging, outlook and how to spend resources this election cycle. The two have disagreed over the quality of their candidates, whether to engage in GOP primaries, whether to put forward an agenda or keep the focus on President Joe Biden, and where to compete.

Wednesday’s vote comes after Scott, as well as a handful of conservative senators, called for a delay in the leadership elections until after the Georgia runoff, underscoring Senate Republicans’ frustration with the outcome of the 2022 elections.

And while Scott has little chance of succeeding in his bid to be leader, his declaration is seen as a protest vote. He’ll become the first challenger McConnell has faced in his time as GOP leader.

During the closed-door hearing with his Republican colleagues, Scott engaged in a tense back-and-forth with McConnell where they criticized each other.

“Sen. Scott disagrees with the approach that Mitch has taken in this election and for the last couple of years, and he made that clear and Sen. McConnell criticized Sen. Scott’s management of the NRSC,” Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri told reporters about the exchange.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said he was eager to get past the divisions with his Republican colleagues after emerging from the closed door meeting on Tuesday and hold the leadership elections.

He said he believed Republicans’ focus should be on helping Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker in his December 6 runoff against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“I think the best thing we can do is get this behind us,” Cornyn told CNN. “Because you guys will keep writing about it for the next three weeks and it will distract from the Georgia runoff, which I think should be our undivided focus.”

CNN's Alex Rogers, Manu Raju and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.