Pelosi says ‘horrible’ GOP reaction to husband’s attack may have turned off some voters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Sunday that Republicans’ “horrible response” to the politically motivated attack on her husband last month might have turned off some voters in last week’s midterm elections.

“It wasn’t just the attack. It was the Republican reaction to it, which was disgraceful,” the California Democrat told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” when asked if she believes the brutal attack on her husband had an impact on the election.

“The attack is horrible. I mean, imagine what I feel as the one who was the target and my husband paying the price and the traumatic effect on our family,” she said. “But that trauma is intensified by the ridiculous disrespectful attitude that the Republicans — and there’s nobody disassociating themselves from the horrible response that they gave to it.”

“Do you think that turned voters off?” Bash asked, to which Pelosi replied: “They tell me so.”

Paul Pelosi was attacked in the couple’s San Francisco home late last month and needed surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his hand and arm that were sustained during the attack. His alleged assailant, David DePape, has been charged with a litany of crimes, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping. DePape entered a not guilty plea to all state charges during his initial appearance in court.

Immediately following news of the attack, Republicans offered various responses to it, ranging from mockery of the incident and the fanning of conspiracy theories about it, to condemnation of the assault.

Donald Trump Jr., for example, shared an image on social media of a hammer and a pair of underwear with the words “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.” During the attack, DePape struck Pelosi with a hammer, according to a court filing.

Earlier this month, Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake — whose embrace of former President Donald Trump’s brand of politics has been a central part of her campaign — claimed she was not making light of the assault despite clearly joking about a lack of security at the Pelosis’ home.

In contrast, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who drew criticism after referencing the attack as part of a political swipe at Nancy Pelosi, expressed regret over his remark.

Still, several prominent Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have condemned the attack.

Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that her husband is doing much better following the attack. Paul Pelosi was released from a San Francisco hospital earlier this month after recovering from surgery to repair the skull fracture and injuries to his hand and arm.

“Each day takes us closer to recovery. It’s a long haul, but he’s doing well, comforted by the good wishes and especially the prayers of so many people throughout the country,” she said. “We thank them all for that. And again, so many who said, ‘I’m going to be sure to vote because this has gone too far.'”

