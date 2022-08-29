‘Limited set of materials’ potentially covered by attorney-client privilege found in Mar-a-Lago search, Justice Department says

By Kara Scannell

The Justice Department has identified “a limited set of materials” from its search of documents taken from Mar-a-Lago that potentially contain material covered by attorney-client privilege and is in the process of addressing privilege disputes, it said in a court filing Monday.

Justice officials also confirmed that US intelligence officials are reviewing the documents for classified materials.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

