READ: Mark Meadows’ texts with Mike Lee and Chip Roy

CNN has obtained text messages of separate conversations that then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had with Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas after the 2020 presidential election and through early January 2021.

The messages reveal how two GOP allies of then-President Donald Trump lobbied and encouraged the White House in its efforts to overturn the election. The text messages were obtained by the House select committee and reviewed by CNN.

Note: CNN has removed personal information from the texts and adjusted profanity. Errors in spelling and grammar reflect the messages as reviewed by CNN.

TEXTS BETWEEN MIKE LEE AND MARK MEADOWS

NOVEMBER 7, 2020

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

I want to offer words of encouragement to the president, and have reached out to Molly for that purpose. This doesn’t have to come down to a binary choice between (1) an immediate concession, and (2) a destruction of the credibility of the election process.

Note: Lee’s mention of “Molly” likely refers to Molly Michael, Trump’s executive assistant.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

There is a third way exhausting legal remedies while cooperating with the transition procsss

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Please give this to the president:

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Dear Mr. President, We the undersigned offer our unequivocal support for you to exhaust every legal and constitutional remedy at your disposal to restore Americans faith in our elections. This fight is about much more than just this election. This fight is about the fundamental fairness and integrity of our election system. The nation is depending upon your continued resolve. Stay strong and keep fighting Mr. President. Sincerely, Senator Mike Lee Congressman Andy Biggs Congressman Mike Johnson Brent Bozell, Founder and President, Media Research Center Adam Brandon, President, FreedomWorks Bill Walton, President, Council for National Policy Marjorie Dannenfelser, President, Susan B. Anthony List David McIntosh, President, Club for Growth PAC Matt Schlapp, Chairman, American Conservative Union Jenny Beth Martin, Chairman, Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund David Bozell, President, ForAmerica Tom Fitton, President, Judicial Watch Seymour Fein M.D., MRC Board of Directors

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

We’re sending this as a private communication from us to him through you. We are not issuing it as a press release.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Use it however you deem appropriate

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

And if it’s helpful to you for you to leak it, feel free to do so

From Mark Meadows to Mike Lee

??

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Sydney Powell is saying that she needs to get in to see the president, but she’s being kept away from him. Apparently she has a strategy to keep things alive and put several states back in play. Can you help her get in?

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

It was at the president’s request that Sydney has been working on a strategy and has been trying to get in to see him. But she’s being kept out.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

[Powell email address][Powell phone number] Sidney Powell

Note: Sidney Powell was a pro-Trump lawyer who was part of the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

NOVEMBER 9, 2020

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

We had steering executive meeting at CPI tonight, with Sidney Powell as our guest speaker. My purpose in having the meeting was to socialize with Republican senators the fact that POTUS needs to pursue his legal remedies. You have in us a group of ready and loyal advocates who will go to bat for him, but I fear this could prove short-lived unless you hire the right legal team and set them loose immediately.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Sidney told us that the campaign lawyers who I do not know are not focused on this and are obstructing progress. I have no way of verifying or refuting that on my own, but I’ve found her to be a straight shooter. In any event, these actions need to be filed and announced in the next 48 hours or the public relations momentum we need to have behind it will start to dissipate.

NOVEMBER 10, 2020

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

I have a simple question: how many vbm ballots were tossed in PA and WI for not meeting the requirements of state law? I can’t find the stats anywhere. But in the primaries it was above the current margin of victory with much lower turnout. If they played games with that Trump has a really strong case.

Note: “vbm” likely refers to vote-by-mail ballots.

NOVEMBER 19, 2020

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

I’m worried about the Powell press conference.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

The potential defamation liability for the president is significant here

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

For the campaign and for the president personally

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Unless Powell can back up everything she said, which I kind of doubt she can

From Mark Meadows to Mike Lee

I agree. Very concerned

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

The temptation will be to do nothing for now.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

I’m not sure doing nothing is a good option

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Unless Powell can immediately substantiate what she said today, the president should probably disassociate himself and refute any claims that can’t be substantiated

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

He’s got deep pockets, and the accusations Powell made are very, very serious

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

That is an especially bad combination when you consider the damages that could easily be claimed (and indeed proven) and the deep pockets involved.

NOVEMBER 20, 2020

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Please give me something to work with. I just need to know what I should be saying.

NOVEMBER 22, 2020

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Please tell me what I should be saying.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

There are a few of us in the Senate who want to be helpful (although I sense that number might be dwindling).

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Meanwhile, we are struggling to figure out how to respond to things like this:

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

https://twitter.com/ByronYork/status/1330534125997088768

From Mark Meadows to Mike Lee

I am working on it. Not sure what to suggest

NOVEMBER 23, 2020

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

If you haven’t yet watched tonight’s episode of Life, Liberty, and Levin, you should do so if you can fit it in. Mark Levin makes a very compelling case for the need for litigation related to this election.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Also, I have an additional idea for the campaign. Something is not right in a few states. I think it could be proven or disproven easily with an audit (a physical counting of all ballots cast) in PA, WI, GA, and MI.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

John Eastman has some really interesting research on this. The good news is is that Eastman is proposing an approach that unlike what Sidney Powell has propose could be examined very quickly.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

But to do this, you’d have to act very soon. Some believe today might be the deadline for some of this in PA.

DECEMBER 8, 2020

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

If a very small handful of states were to have their legislatures appoint alternative slates of delegates, there could be a path.

From Mark Meadows to Mike Lee

I am working on that as of yesterday

DECEMBER 16, 2020

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Also, if you want senators to object, we need to hear from you on that ideally getting some guidance on what arguments to raise.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

I think we’re now passed the point where we can expect anyone will do it without some direction and a strong evidentiary argument.

DECEMBER 18, 2020

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

[text message is blank]

JANUARY 3, 2021

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

I have grave concerns with the way my friend Ted is going about this effort.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

This will not inure to the benefit of the president.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Everything changes, of course, if the swing states submit competing slates of electors pursuant to state law.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

But if not, this could help people like Ted and Josh to the detriment of DJT.

Note: “Ted and Josh” likely refers to Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

I don’t think the president is grasping the distinction between what we can do and what he would like us to do. Nor do I think he’s grasping the distinction between what certain members are saying that sound like they could help him, but would really hurt him. He’s got a very real opportunity for a win in 2024. That opportunity could be harmed in multiple ways this effort.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Again, all of this could change if the states in question certified Trump electors pursuant to state law. But in the absence of that, this effort is destined not only to fail, but to hurt DJT in the process.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Between you and me, I fear that for some this could be a feature, not a bug.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

There are plenty of others, perhaps, who are advocating this strategy with the best of intentions, but without fully understanding the ramifications.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

I don’t purport to know who fits into which category. I know only that this will end badly for the president unless we have the Constitution on our side. And unless these states submit new slates of Trump electors pursuant to state law, we do not.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

We should chat then. I’d love to be proven wrong about my concerns. But I really think this could all backfire badly unless we have legislatures submitting trump slates (based on a conclusion that this was the proper result under state law). Even setting aside constitutional concerns, this will be harmful to the president if we don’t channel this effort properly. We simply have no authority to reject a state’s certified electoral votes in the absence of a dueling slates, with the Trump slate coming from a state legislative determination.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/exclusive-trump-urges-state-legislators-to-reject-electoral-votes-you-are-the-real-power

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

Should I take this as a good sign that he gets it?

From Mark Meadows to Mike Lee

Well. Not as good as it appears

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

How so?

From Mark Meadows to Mike Lee

He thinks the legislatures have the power but that the Vp has power too

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

VP but not the House and Senate?

From Mark Meadows to Mike Lee

I am not sure

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/03/president-trump-joins-call-urging-state-legislators-to-review-evidence-and-consider-decertifying-unlawful-election-results/

JANUARY 4, 2021

From Mark Meadows to Mike Lee

Apparently, he was told that you came out with a letter against the electoral objections. I told him that you were being very helpful. Bad intel

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

I’ve been spending 14 hours a day for the last week trying to unravel this for him. To have him take a shot at me like that in such a public setting without even asking me about it is pretty discouraging.

From Mark Meadows to Mike Lee

I pushed back. It wasn’t in the prepared remarks. So sorry. He will call

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

It’s not your fault. But I’ve been calling state legislators for hours today, and am going to spend hours doing the same tomorrow. I’m trying to figure out a path that I can persuasively defend, and this won’t make it any easier, especially if others now think I’m doing this because he went after me. This just makes it a lot more complicated. And it was complicated already. We need something from state legislatures to make this legitimate and to have any hope of winning. Even if they can’t convene, it might be enough if a majority of them are willing to sign a statement indicating how they would vote.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

And I’ve been working on doing that all day today.

From Mike Lee to Mark Meadows

But now, my ability to do that with credibility is impaired.

From Mark Meadows to Mike Lee

So very sorry. I told him that you and I have been working it hard on his behalf

TEXTS BETWEEN CHIP ROY AND MARK MEADOWS

The following exchanges were sent between November 5, 2020, and January 6, 2021

NOVEMBER 5, 2020

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

We have no tools / data / information to go out and fight RE: election / fraud. If you need / want it, we all need to know what’s going on. Fwiw…

From Mark Meadows to Chip Roy

Thanks so much. Working on it for surrogates briefing. Congratulations btw

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Roger. Yessir, thx. Now let’s hold GA, & take az & pa!

From Mark Meadows to Chip Roy

Amen

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

What’s the message? This seems hard to sell:

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Any help on message appreciated. We’re all just making generic statements…

From Mark Meadows to Chip Roy

If observers are not present then votes should not be uploaded. The fair and open process should be subject to observation

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Ok

NOVEMBER 7, 2020

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Good. Be well. If you’re still in the game… dude, we need ammo. We need fraud examples. We need it this weekend.

From Mark Meadows to Chip Roy

We are working on exactly that

NOVEMBER 9, 2020

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

I’m heading to Atlanta – let me know what I can do. We need a message that isn’t wild-eyed

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

If you are receiving this email, you have direct access to the President (which I do not), or you advises someone who does. After many discussions with men and women in my peer group, and others involved in policy strategy concerning the potential corruption in the voting process here is my $1.27 worth, which will not get you a cup of coffee at starbucks, but is free of charge moving forward: 1. We must urge the President to tone down the rhetoric, and approach the legal challenge firmly, intelligently and effectively without resorting to throwing wild desperate haymakers, or whipping his base into a conspiracy frenzy. 2. Goal 1a is to get the president re-elected by counting every “legal” vote through recounts in states where the margins qualify, and filing lawsuits in states where there is enough circumstantial voting irregularities evidence to justify the legal action. 3. Goal 1b is to expose corruption where found in a way that motivates public officials to bring about effective change to the voting process which brings meaningful and effective election reform allowing for every vote to be counted in an open/transparent and fair manner to all parties the end game for future elections is for a clear winner to be declared and accepted by all parties. 4. Once the final determination has been made, if we lose, we have an orderly transfer of power, and push hard for election process reform so that this does not happen again if we win, full speed ahead on all conservative fronts. 5. This process must not jeopardize the Senate runoffs in GA by turning moderate republicans and independents against our party we must turn out our people for these runoff elections. I am preaching to the choir, but had to get this off my chest we must not let the more flamboyant members of his advisory team rule the process and screw this up there is a lot on the table for us to win. God bless each of you every day Bill

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

These folks don’t get that they don’t win the senate seats if they don’t fight for potus. They gotta get a manual recount before they certify and sec states being stubborn and kemp won’t pressure… and party establishment don’t get it.

Note: Kemp likely refers to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican.

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

You know this but that’s the deal.

From Mark Meadows to Chip Roy

We are going to do a manual recount

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Gotta go before certification…

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

I fly here from Tx to help. I’m here at 9 pm. These GA state GOP losers are Mia…

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Only folks here are Cleta’s folks & a handful of you get folks down hall.

Note: Cleta is likely a reference to Cleta Mitchell, a pro-Trump lawyer who was part of the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

From Mark Meadows to Chip Roy

Unbelievable. Pathetic

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

It’s so infuriating.

NOVEMBER 15, 2020

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Who has catalogued / is tracking the best case for fraud / issues? Do we know?

NOVEMBER 17, 2020

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

I’m going to object today to all the voice vote requests on suspensions.

From Mark Meadows to Chip Roy

Ok

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Message: we should be passing ppp and having bipartisan hearings on election integrity. Not business as usual.

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

I’m not going to – for various reasons but we need a fight.

NOVEMBER 19, 2020

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Hey brother – we need substance or people are going to break…

NOVEMBER 21, 2020

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Opportunity for POTUS:

NOVEMBER 22, 2020

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

If we don’t get logic and reason in this before 11/30 – the GOP conference will bolt (all except the most hard core Trump guys)

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

We need a controlled message ASAP.

From Mark Meadows to Chip Roy

Working on it

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Thank you.

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Have you talked to John Eastman?

Note: John Eastman is a law professor who helped craft Trump’s false argument that the 2020 election was stolen.

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Get Eastman to file in front of pa board of elections…

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Get data in front of public domain.

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Frigging Rudy needs to hush…

Note: “Rudy” is likely a reference to Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump.

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Deadline for filing with boe is tomorrow.

Note: “boe” is likely a reference to Board of Elections.

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

What’s the word?

NOVEMBER 24, 2020

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

This is great. Will we get this chance in PA, AZ, GA, WI? Did we file any of the evidence with the PA BOE?

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

https://twitter.com/markmeadows/status/1331427949342568448?s=10

NOVEMBER 25, 2020

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Where do we stand, brother? do we have anything to put out that can make the case?

NOVEMBER 26, 2020

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Happy Thanksgiving, Mark. Stay healthy and well. Please man, help us up together a message to go on offense. I am trying to piece together 11th Cir, Nevada, Pa Hearing, etc… and I think there is a strong message that would be louder and better than Sydney/Rudy have been doing, but it’s hard to keep up.

DECEMBER 21, 2020

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

https://twitter.com/markmeadows/status/1341157317451124745?s=10

DECEMBER 31, 2020

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

The President should call everyone off. It’s the only path. If we substitute the will of states through electors with a vote by Congress every 4 years… we have destroyed the electoral college… Respectfully.

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Give a statesman speech. End strong.

JANUARY 1, 2021

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

If POTUS allows this to occur… we’re driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic…

JANUARY 4, 2021

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

I am truly sorry I am in a different spot then you and our brothers re: Wednesday. But I will defend all.

JANUARY 6, 2021

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

This is a sh*tshow

From Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Fix this now.

From Mark Meadows to Chip Roy

We are

