NY lieutenant governor indicted on multiple charges

New York Democratic Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has been indicted on charges including bribery and related offenses in connection with his alleged participation in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions in exchange for securing a state grant, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is expected to hold a news conference on the indictment at 12 p.m. ET. The office declined to comment further.

Benjamin was indicted on multiple counts, including bribery and honest services wire fraud conspiracy, bribery, honest services wire fraud, and two counts of falsification of records.

CNN has reached out to a spokesperson for Benjamin for comment.

A campaign spokesperson previously told CNN, “Neither Lieutenant Governor Benjamin nor his campaign are being accused of any wrongdoing and they are prepared to fully cooperate with authorities. As soon as the campaign discovered that these contributions were improperly sourced, they donated them to the Campaign Finance Board, pursuant to guidance obtained from the CFB.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

