Star witness in Ukraine impeachment saga sues Trump allies and alleges conspiracy to intimidate him

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who served on the National Security Council and emerged as a star witness against then-President Donald Trump during the 2019 Ukraine impeachment, is suing Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and former Trump White House staffers, alleging they conspired against him.

Vindman, in a new lawsuit filed in DC District Court, says Trump’s family, his lawyers, right-wing media and others in the White House tried to intimidate and retaliate against him because he was willing to testify against the President, calling out Trump’s entreaties of Ukraine for his personal political gain.

Vindman seeks an unspecified amount in damages. Also named in his suit are former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and Julia Hahn, a former Breitbart editor who worked in the Trump White House.

Vindman is the former director of European Affairs for the US National Security Council.

