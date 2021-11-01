Supreme Court won’t say if secretive surveillance court must disclose opinions

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court declined on Monday to consider a request from the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups concerning whether a special court that reviews government requests for electronic surveillance for foreign intelligence purposes must disclose significant opinions that came after 9/11.

The request marked the first time the Supreme Court has been asked to resolve whether the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court must make its secret opinions public, though subject to redactions.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

