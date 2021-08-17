TSA to extend transportation mask mandate into January

CNN - US Politics

By Gregory Wallace

The Transportation Security Administration will extend its US federal transportation mask mandate through January 18, according to a source familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity because the announcement has not been made public.

The mandate was set to expire on September 13.

More than 2,867 incidents of passengers violating the federal mask mandate have been reported to the Federal Aviation Administration so far this year, the FAA said Tuesday.

A second source familiar with the matter confirms the transportation extension. This source says federal officials are holding a series of briefing calls, with airlines and some aviation unions.

The news agency Reuters first reported the mandate extension.

TSA said in a statement Tuesday it does “not yet have an announcement regarding face masks at this time.” The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

