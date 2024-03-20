Assault weapon ban passes Colorado House committee

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The House Judiciary Committee passed HB24-1292, a bill to prohibit the manufacture, import, purchase, or sale of assault weapons and rapid-fire trigger activators. The bill passed by a vote of 7-3.

Starting July 1, 2024, manufacturing, importing, purchasing, or selling assault weapons or rapid-fire trigger activators would be a petty offense.

Exceptions to the bill include:

U.S. military members, peace officers, or other government officers or agents,

The manufacture, sale, or transfer of an assault weapon from a licensed firearms manufacturer to the U.S. military or entity that employs peace officers,

Transfer of an assault weapon to a licensed firearms dealer or gunsmith for temporary maintenance, repair, modification, storage, or permanent disposal.

Any federal, state, or local historical society, museum, or institutional collection that is open to the public, as long as the assault weapon is securely housed and unloaded

A forensic laboratory or an agent or employee of the laboratory while on duty

Armored vehicle entities and their employees, or

A licensed gun dealer who has a remaining inventory of assault weapons as of August 1, 2024, and sells or transfers the remaining inventory only to a non-Colorado resident and the sale or transfer takes place out of the state.

"HB24-1292 will stem the proliferation of firearms most commonly used in public mass shootings, and takes a powerful step to interrupt the uniquely American epidemic of gun violence. Colorado is home to too many now infamous sites - schools, theaters, nightclubs, clinics, grocery stores - places now forever associated with mass shootings. Prohibiting assault weapon sales is a necessary step to prevent more tragedies; lessening the spread of these weapons is overdue policy change, not just more thoughts and prayers." Representative Elisabeth Epps | (D) Denver

If signed into law, Colorado will join California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington in passing an assault weapons ban.