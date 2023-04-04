Colorado Springs voters approve extending Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs citizens voted yes on Resolution No. 03-23.

The resolution would extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales and use tax for 20 years with no increase to the tax.

Read the resolution below:

Without imposing any new tax or increasing the rate of any existing tax, shall the existing 0.1% (one tenth of a cent) city sales and use tax for trails, open space, and parks (tops) be extended from its current expiration of December 31, 2025 through December 31, 2045, with the same uses for open space acquisition and stewardship, and trails and parks acquisition and maintenance, the above constituting no changes to the program except allowing funds dedicated to maintenance of trails and open spaces to be used regardless of how the trail or open space was acquired, and in the open space category a minimum of seventy-five percent (75%) of funds be spent on acquisition of open space, as a continuation of a voter-approved revenue change and exception to any constitutional, statutory, and charter revenue and spending limitations that may otherwise apply?

For more results on the 2023 Colorado Springs General Municipal election, click here.