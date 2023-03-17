Governor signs ‘Move Over or Slow Down Stationary Vehicle’ into law

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Governor Jared Polis signed three bipartisan bills into law, including one that protects stationary vehicles with flashing hazard lights on the side of the road.

In 2020, the Move Over Or Slow Down For Official Vehicle bill passed and was signed into law. That added to a preexisting law that requires a driver to reduce the speed and move over if possible when going past an emergency vehicle, tow vehicle, or public utility vehicle.

The current law requires a driver to move one lane apart from a stationary vehicle when:

Two lanes move in the same direction;

The driver is able to move the lane apart; and

One of the following vehicles is stationary on the road:

An authorized emergency vehicle;

A stationary towing carrier vehicle;

A stationary public utility service vehicle; or

A vehicle to which chains are being applied.

If a person cannot move to be one lane apart from the stationary vehicle, the person must slow down and drive at a safe speed.

HB23-1123 adds those same requirements for "stationary motor vehicles that are displaying flashing hazard lights or warning lights and clarifies that the law applies to public utility service vehicles operated by the public utility or by an authorized contractor of the public utility."