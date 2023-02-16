Gradisar launches reelection bid, as Pueblo mayoral hopefuls wait to find out if job even exists

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- For over a century, the City of Pueblo governed itself without the help of an elected city mayor.

Now, less than four years after voters chose Nick Gradisar to revive the office, some are looking to go back to a city manager style of government.

The regularly scheduled Pueblo mayoral election is set for November. The group gathering signatures to go back to a city manager style of government is hoping to decide the issue in a special election in May.

The uncertainty leaves mayoral hopefuls vying for a job that could soon disappear.

But on Thursday, none of that prevented the incumbent, Gradisar, from officially announcing his bid for a second term.

Dozens piled into Zaragoza Hall at 4:30 P.M., throwing their support behind Gradisar and his reelection campaign.

"We've got the city going in the right direction," Gradisar told KRDO.

The petition to go back to the city manager style of government needs more than 3,768 signatures by the end of the month to trigger the special election.

Pueblo Clerk Marissa Stoller has been informed that organizers are about one-third of the way there, though that number is also uncertain.

"They have said that they have 1,200 signatures, but that's not something that has been turned into my office and been verified at this point," Stoller said.

Gradisar is obviously a fan of the strong-mayor form of government. He believes it gives Pueblo a recognized leader statewide, adding the mayor doesn't have to answer to the city council, but rather to the people.

"I think there are probably some people that don't like me and that's why they're signing it," Gradisar said of the petition.

Gradisar also has three known opponents right now, including two that confirmed they would also like the mayor's office to continue.

"I think that with only having a one-term mayor, I don't think that we're ready to decide if that's the way we want to go yet," local business owner and city councilor Heather Graham said. Graham has also announced her bid to be mayor but admits the petition is a cloud hanging over her right now.

"It would be such a waste of money that we've collected," Graham said. "You know, even right now, I'm hesitant on starting to (campaign) because I don't want to spend people's money if there's no mayoral election."

The same goes for fellow small business owner and mayoral candidate Samuel Hernandez.

"We the people get to vote for who we want to lead our city, not the city council. If you've been watching the last couple of weeks on the city council meetings, you've seen the fighting and the bickering," Hernandez said.

Stoller told KRDO Thursday she doesn't know how much it would cost the city to run a special election in May yet, should one become necessary.