Read: Task force report on security failures during Capitol riot
Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré was tasked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in January to lead a review of Capitol security, which would end in recommendations to immediately improve infrastructure security, Capitol security operations and member security.
The task force released its final report Monday, which calls for sweeping changes to improve US Capitol Police’s emergency response and multiple security enhancements around the Capitol complex. Read a copy of that report below.
