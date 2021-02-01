Investigators recommend no charges for US Capitol Police officer accused of killing pro-Trump rioter during insurrection

Politics

Investigators have recommended that prosecutors decline to bring charges against a US Capitol Police officer in the shooting of a pro-Trump rioter who was killed during the insurrection, according to people familiar with the matter.

The shooting remains under investigation by the DC Metropolitan Police, the US Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC, and civil rights prosecutors, a routine process for shootings involving the Capitol Police. A final decision hasn’t been made, the people familiar with the probe told CNN.

Justice Department officials could make a final decision in the coming days.

CNN has reached out to Metropolitan Police and the US Attorney’s Office in DC for comment. The Wall Street Journal was first to report on the recommendation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.