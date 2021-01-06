Capitol is on lockdown as pro-Trump demonstrators try to break into the building
The US Capitol is on lockdown amid a tense situation with demonstrators outside the building, according to Capitol police officers, as President Donald Trump's supporters attempt to break into the building while lawmakers count the Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win.
Hundreds of pro-Trump protesters have gathered on the House side of the Capitol building. CNN personnel inside the House building report hearing fireworks and chants of "USA! USA!"
The protesters have breached exterior security barriers, and video footage shows protesters gathering and some clashing with police near the Capitol building.
Shortly after 1 p.m. pro-Trump protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the Capitol, where they tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling officers "traitors" for doing their jobs.
Protesters could be seen pushing against metal fences and police using the fences to push protesters back, while other officers reached over the top to club people trying to cross their lines.
Flash bangs could be heard near the steps of the Capitol as smoke filled the air. In some instances officers could be seen deploying pepper spray. Tear gas has been deployed, but it's not clear whether by protesters or police, and people wiped tears from their eyes while coughing.
Trump supporters chanted "USA" and waved American and "Don't Tread on Me" flags toward the front of the crowd after things had calmed some.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Comments
6 Comments
Trump has finally just tweeted:
“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”
But that’s hardly strong enough to counter what’s happening right now.
Who on the “Blue” team came out and denounce the riot in Portland and other places? OR did they just march with them?
The two party system is broken
The proudest moment of LoserTrump’s presidency. He instigates domestic terrorism on the United States Congress.
How low can this worm go?
As low as the protests in Portland and other places supported by the democrats. Maybe they should set up an autonomous zone. Apparently that is the new way of making change in this country now. How many democrats came out and denounced that? How many got out there and protested along side of them…..many.
So funny how convenient your memory is. Blindly following your “Party”.
It is a real shame that this is the new way of politics in America. If you don’t like it don’t work the system to affect change. Just riot and demand things be your way.
Trump is a Pu55y. Rump didn’t even join his people like he said he would. At least MLK actually got out and peacefully marched alongside his people. Republicans are lost and obviously can’t think for themselves. We just need a PSA featuring a CGI Trump to say death is gateway to a greater America… Guaranteed every Republican would follow that CGI off the cliff.
Democrats kept there bull crap up until the giant woke up