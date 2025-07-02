Jury reaches full verdict on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KRDO) -- Jurors in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial for Sean 'Diddy' Combs have announced a full verdict, according to ABC News. He was found not guilty on the most serious counts.

The five counts are:

Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy, NOT GUILTY

Racketeering conspiracy, NOT GUILTY Count 2: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion – pertains to Victim 1 (Cassie Ventura), NOT GUILTY

Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion – pertains to Victim 1 (Cassie Ventura), NOT GUILTY Count 3: Transportation to engage in prostitution – pertains to Victim 1 (Cassie Ventura) and commercial sex workers, GUILTY

Transportation to engage in prostitution – pertains to Victim 1 (Cassie Ventura) and commercial sex workers, GUILTY Count 4: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion – pertains to Victim 2 (“Jane”), NOT GUILTY

Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion – pertains to Victim 2 (“Jane”), NOT GUILTY Count 5: Transportation to engage in prostitution – pertains to Victim 2 (“Jane”) and commercial sex workers, GUILTY

Combs faces a maximum sentence of 10 years.

