Jury reaches full verdict on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial
NEW YORK, N.Y. (KRDO) -- Jurors in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial for Sean 'Diddy' Combs have announced a full verdict, according to ABC News. He was found not guilty on the most serious counts.
The five counts are:
- Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy, NOT GUILTY
- Count 2: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion – pertains to Victim 1 (Cassie Ventura), NOT GUILTY
- Count 3: Transportation to engage in prostitution – pertains to Victim 1 (Cassie Ventura) and commercial sex workers, GUILTY
- Count 4: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion – pertains to Victim 2 (“Jane”), NOT GUILTY
- Count 5: Transportation to engage in prostitution – pertains to Victim 2 (“Jane”) and commercial sex workers, GUILTY
Combs faces a maximum sentence of 10 years.
