2023 Election Dates and Deadlines
- October 6, 2023, is the last day for the printing and distribution of ballot information booklets for statewide measures
- October 16, 2023, is the first day ballots can be sent to voters excluding uniformed and overseas citizens.
- October 16, 2023, is the last day to submit an application to register to vote through a voter registration drive.
- October 20, 2023, is the deadline for mail ballot packets to be sent out.
- October 23, 2023, is the first day mail-in ballots can be counted. Results can not be released until after 7 p.m. on election day.
- October 30, 2023, is the last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot.
- November 7, 2023, is election day. All ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on election day.
- November 9, 2023, is the deadline for notice of missing signatures, signature verification, and missing ID letters and emails on mail and provisional ballots.
- November 15, 2023, is the last day ballots cast by military and overseas electors can be received in order to be counted.
- November 15, 2023, is the last day an elector can fix signature discrepancies or missing signatures, or provide missing ID.
- November 16, 2023, is the last day for verification and counting ballots.