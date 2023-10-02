Skip to Content
Your Vote

2023 Election Dates and Deadlines

By
New
Published 12:01 PM
  • October 6, 2023, is the last day for the printing and distribution of ballot information booklets for statewide measures
  • October 16, 2023, is the first day ballots can be sent to voters excluding uniformed and overseas citizens.
  • October 16, 2023, is the last day to submit an application to register to vote through a voter registration drive.
  • October 20, 2023, is the deadline for mail ballot packets to be sent out.
  • October 23, 2023, is the first day mail-in ballots can be counted. Results can not be released until after 7 p.m. on election day.
  • October 30, 2023, is the last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot.
  • November 7, 2023, is election day. All ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on election day.
  • November 9, 2023, is the deadline for notice of missing signatures, signature verification, and missing ID letters and emails on mail and provisional ballots.
  • November 15, 2023, is the last day ballots cast by military and overseas electors can be received in order to be counted.
  • November 15, 2023, is the last day an elector can fix signature discrepancies or missing signatures, or provide missing ID.
  • November 16, 2023, is the last day for verification and counting ballots.
Article Topic Follows: Your Vote

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content