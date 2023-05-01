Your Voice, Your Vote; Candidates in the 2023 Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff Election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Here is a look at the two mayoral candidates facing off in the 2023 Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff election scheduled for May 16, 2023.

Yemi Mobolade

According to Mobolade's official campaign website, Mobolade is a political Independent. He moved to Colorado Springs in 2010, built three small businesses, and launched a church.

He previously served as Small Business Development Administrator for the City of Colorado Springs and Vice President of Business Retention and Expansion for the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation.

Wayne Williams

Williams is a Republican. According to Williams' official campaign website, Williams has lived in Colorado Springs for over 30 years. He's a small business owner of the Law Office of Wayne Williams.

He's served on the Colorado Springs City Council, is Chair of the Colorado Springs Utilities, and served as the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder before becoming the Colorado Secretary of State from 2015 to 2019.

