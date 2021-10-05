Colorado Parks & Wildlife helping to repopulate swift foxes in Montana
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following its success in saving the black-footed ferret and the greenback cutthroat trout from extinction in Colorado, the state's Parks & Wildlife division is using that track record to increase numbers of the swift fox in Montana.
CPW recently captured several of the foxes from southeastern Colorado and transported them to Big Sky Country for release, where few of the animals exist.
The agency also is setting up cameras and scent markings in prairie dog towns -- common fox habitat -- to try and count how many swift foxes are in El Paso County; the count is conducted every five years.
One camera was installed last month in Cheyenne Mountain State Park, home to dozens of prairie dogs; skunk scent, which repels most other animals, actually attracts swift foxes.
Watch part of the process Tuesday at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on KRDO NewsChannel 13.
