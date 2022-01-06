Grass fire burns near Interstate 25 between Fountain, Pueblo

WIGWAM, Colo. (KRDO) -- A grass fire started Thursday afternoon along Interstate-25 south of Fountain, sending smoke onto the roadway.

The fire was reported near mile marker 118 on I-25, which is near Wigwam, at about 1:30 p.m. Flames were seen about two-feet high, according to witnesses.

According to emergency dispatchers, the fire was reported to be under control by about 1:50 p.m.

Keep updated on traffic conditions by checking the KRDO traffic map at this link.