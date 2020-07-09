Crews battling wildfire in Forest Service land northwest of Colorado Springs

Wildfires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple aircraft are working to extinguish a wildfire that started Thursday afternoon on US Forest Service land northwest of Palmer Lake and Monument.

The East Plum Fire was reported to be one acre as of 2:22 p.m., according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.

RMACC said crews are on the ground working to set up a containment line, along with a large air tanker, lead plane, and a helicopter.

At this time, no buildings are threatened by the fire.

This is a developing story.