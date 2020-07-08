Wildfire mitigation: How often is it done and how much is needed in Pikes Peak region?

Wildfires

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- When it comes to wildfire mitigation, the process of removing materials from around your property that could fuel a fire, people often don't do it until they see a fire nearby or a hot, dry day with high fire danger arrives.

"I'd say we do it maybe 50% of the time, and that's just a high estimate," a local fire official said Wednesday.

According to experts, we should be thinking about or conducting wildfire mitigation all year long. But removing dead trees and brush from around your home or property can be an exhausting or expensive job, depending on whether you do it yourself or hire someone to do it for you.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has a program called Firewise, in which firefighters will come to your home, evaluate your fire risk and remove excess fire fuels after you've gathered them and placed them on curbs or sidewalks.

El Paso County thins forests and removes potential fire fuels at three of its parks in the Black Forest area.

"We'd like to do more, but we do the best we can," an official said. "At least we're burning more in the winter as weather allows."

Some forest managers said now is a good time to mitigate: Because the weather has been so dry, there's less vegetation to deal with, and an early frost last fall -- along with a late frost this spring -- killed many trees that need to be removed.

Watch out report Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. on KRDO NewsChannel 13.