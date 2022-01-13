Winter Park Express from Denver to Winter Park Resort is back for 2022 season

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Winter Park Express is back and ready to take skiers and snowboarders up to the Winter Park Resort.

Amtrack's mountain service from Denver to Grand County will run Friday through Sunday until the first weekend of April.

The express leaves Denver's Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrives at Winter Park by 9 a.m. Trains heading back leave at 4:30 p.m. to get back in Denver by 6:30 p.m.

The Winter Park Express is an option for people looking to avoid I-70 traffic up to the slopes.

Trips start at $29 one way. For more information, click here.