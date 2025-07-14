I-25 SB right lane near exit Rancho Colorado Boulevard closed due to crash

WIGWAM, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting that the right lane of I-25 southbound is closed between exit 119, Rancho Colorado Boulevard, and exit 116, County Line Road.

Officials say this is 10 miles north of Pueblo West.

According to the state patrol, the one-vehicle crash occurred when a car left the road, overturned, and caught fire.

Patrol, says the one person inside was airlifted to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers should expect delays.

