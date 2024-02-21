Skip to Content
Traffic

Traffic alert: The right lane of I-25 closed near S. Academy Blvd. due to a fuel spill

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 7:44 AM
Published 7:07 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The right lane of I-25 northbound near S. Academy Blvd. is closed due to a fuel spill.

Our crews on scene say hazmat response is on scene.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, drivers should expect delays in the area. There is no information at this point on how severe the spill is or the cause of the spill.

We will update this developing story when more information is available.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content