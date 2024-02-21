Traffic alert: The right lane of I-25 closed near S. Academy Blvd. due to a fuel spill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The right lane of I-25 northbound near S. Academy Blvd. is closed due to a fuel spill.

Our crews on scene say hazmat response is on scene.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, drivers should expect delays in the area. There is no information at this point on how severe the spill is or the cause of the spill.

We will update this developing story when more information is available.